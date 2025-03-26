Bully Ray Notes Curious Mention In John Cena's WWE Raw Promo

In the last two weeks, John Cena has had plenty to say about his shocking heel turn on Cody Rhodes back at Elimination Chamber. Interestingly enough, most of what he's had to say has been about the fans responding negatively to him over the years, while less has been about Rhodes or The Rock, the man that convinced Cena to sell his soul for reasons that still remain unclear.

Then there was one other thing that Cena said this past Monday on "Raw," something that two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray immediately picked up on. Reviewing Cena's promo on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday morning, Bully explained what part of the Cena promo he found to be curious.

"I found it interesting that he went out of his way to mention Ric Flair," Bully said. "Like, everybody knows. He could've just said 17-time World Champion. He didn't have to mention Flair's name, but he did. And I'm wondering why."

Bully isn't the only one noting Cena's mention of Flair, prompting some to speculate that an appearance from the "Nature Boy" could be in the cards as the Road to WrestleMania continues. The controversial Flair would be in the clear to make a WWE appearance, having departed from AEW last year after a brief tenure that saw him get involved in Sting's retirement tour, as well as his energy drink, "Woo Energy," becoming an AEW sponsor.

Cena is set to address the fans yet again on next week's "Raw" in London, with Rhodes expected to be involved as he has been over the last two weeks. It could possibly be the last time the two come face to face before colliding at WrestleMania 41, as Cena currently has no WWE dates scheduled between London and the "Showcase of the Immortals."

