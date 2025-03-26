WWE NXT Double-Champ Stephanie Vaquer Called Out By Former Breakout Tourney Winner

After defeating Jaida Parker to retain the NXT Women's Championship at the start of "NXT," followed by defeating Fallon Henley to retain the NXT Women's North American Championship at the end of the show, one would think that Stephanie Vaquer has earned herself a little break. Alas, she may have to wait a bit before that happens, as another challenger is already stepping up to shoot her shot at the double champ.

Taking to X mere minutes after "NXT" wrapped up last night, 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament winner Lola Vice tweeted at "NXT" general manager Ava, and made no bones about what her intentions were.

"I want Stephanie next," Vice said.

Vice didn't specify whether she was pursuing one or both of Vaquer's championships, though she has largely chased after the NXT Women's Championship since her "NXT" debut in 2022. So far, Vice's pursuit hasn't bore fruit, as she has gone 0-8 in challenging for the NXT Women's Title, losing to the likes of Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia.

Unfortunately for Vice, she may have to get in line behind Parker and most notably Jordynne Grace. The former TNA Knockouts Champion arrived on the scene to save Vaquer from an attack by Henley and her Fatal Influence teammates Jazmyn Nyx and Jacey Jane, and immediately began eyeballing Vaquer's two championships. After a tense moment, Grace handed back both belts to Vaquer, who was immediately blindsided by Parker. Grace would fight Parker off as well, and the show concluded with Grace and Vaquer alone in the ring, staring each other down.