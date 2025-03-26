Kevin Nash Says This AEW Star Is Phoning It In 'Big Time'

Earlier this month, former WWE commentator and independent booker Jim Cornette analyzed Black Entertainment Television's Top 15 Greatest Black Wrestlers of all-time list, with performers such as Kofi Kingston, Bianca Belair and Mark Henry being recognized for their efforts in the industry. Current AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone also made the list, finishing in the top 5 behind wrestlers such as The Rock and Booker T. Cornette had expressed his frustration with the list on his podcast, detailing other Black wrestlers that should've been mentioned. However, after listening to Cornette's thoughts, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash took the opportunity to voice his displeasure with Mone's current AEW run after discovering where she ranked on the all-time list.

"Sasha, whatever her name is now, CEO ... I watched her match and man she's phoning her s**t in big time. That's not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley." Nash said on "Kliq This."

Nash hasn't been the only wrestling personality to publicly criticize Mone's AEW run as of late, with WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff calling the creative direction of her character within the company "an unmitigated disaster." "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Dave Meltzer also thought it was a poor choice for Mone to defeat Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam earlier this year, claiming ahead of the match that the promotion put themselves in a position to create a new star with Cameron coming out victorious. Despite many being disappointed with Mone's character direction and match quality, her feud with Kris Statlander late last year brought out "The CEO" that fans know and love, with their match at World's End being a standout performance.

