Bishop Dyer, FKA Baron Corbin, Reacts To John Cena's WWE Heel Character

Like everyone else, Bishop Dyer, fka as Baron Corbin while in WWE, was watching when John Cena stunned everyone and their brother by siding with The Rock and turning heel on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Also like everyone else, it was a turn that Dyer never thought would happen.

Unlike everyone else, Dyer had special insight as to why the turn was so shocking. Speaking with "Busted Open Radio" on Wednesday, Dyer revealed that he had spent some time with Cena during his WWE run, and a conversation they shared made Dyer believe a Cena heel turn was out of the question.

"He always told me 'This is me for life,'" Dyer said. "'I'm John Cena, 'You can't see me,' for life. That's all I'm ever going to be because that's what worked, and that's what we stick with.' So hearing that...two years ago, three years ago from John, I never thought that it would look like this. And obviously has. And everyone's wanted it for a long time. I think it's the same thing with Roman. When Roman was baby, baby, baby all the way through, I think it was refreshing when he turned and flipped the script on people. So for John, I think it shook the world, and will forever be one of the greatest turns of all time."

Now that the turn's happened, Dyer says fans shouldn't expect for Cena to break kayfabe and be nice out of the ring.

"He's not a guy that's just going to go out and do the promo and go in the back and hug a bunch of kids," Dyer said. "He's going to see it through. He's going to be on the dark side, and he's going to hurt some people's feelings and hurt some kids' feelings."

