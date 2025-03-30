How Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE Should Handle Penta & Rey Fenix After The Latter's Arrival

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has discussed whether WWE may have plans for former AEW star Rey Fenix following his impending arrival on WWE television.

Fenix is rumored to have signed with WWE after he was let go by rival promotion AEW, and he is set to reunite with his tag team partner and brother Penta. Bischoff, on a recent edition of his "83 Weeks" podcast, opined that he would keep the two apart and introduce Fenix as a singles star before reuniting the brothers.

"Without knowing what their tag team landscape looks like, or the plans for it over the next six months, given that we don't know that, I would want to keep them apart until I figure it out exactly [what to do with them]," Bischoff said. "I'm sure WWE was aware, somehow, of the progress and where they were all at. They may already have a plan, or at least an idea or premise for a plan. But if they don't, keep your options open. There may be the right time to bring 'em together, 'cause that's what everybody is kind of interested in seeing, I would think, those that are familiar with those two. They all want to see 'em together as a tag team. Well, don't give it to 'em right away. If you know that's what they want to see, make 'em want to see it even more, and that takes a little bit of time, and then you've got an option."

Bischoff argued that Fenix wanting to reunite with his brother in WWE wasn't a surprise, claiming he had known it for months, and suggested that WWE must already have plans or ideas for how to introduce him to their fans. A few weeks ago, WWE aired a cryptic vignette which hinted at the debut of a new star, with some speculating that it could either be Fenix or another former AEW star, Malakai Black [FKA Aleister Black in WWE]