Tommy Dreamer Reacts To AEW Dynamite Finish Resulting In International Title 3-Way

In less than two weeks, at AEW Dynasty, Kenny Omega will defend the AEW International Championship against Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a three-way match, with Ricochet and Bailey both being declared winners of a qualifying four-way bout last week. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer defended the decision to book Bailey in a title match just after he debuted with the promotion.

"I can see the naysayers saying, 'Oh, Mike Bailey's already, after two matches, thrust [into] a title match,'" Dreamer said. "It is ... a dream match-up for a lot of people. Hey, listen, man — if you're gonna go there, just go there. I'm sure he'll have other matches to get there, but the guy is unique, he is new."

Dreamer enjoyed the qualifying match on last week's "AEW Dynamite," stating that it offered everything you could want in a four-way, as well as an exciting finish that set up what's next. That match was followed up during last night's "Dynamite," which saw Omega and Bailey going back-and-forth on the mic before being interrupted via video by Ricochet, who had the week off due to his wedding.

With the level of talent involved in the match, Dreamer is excited at the prospect of what the three wrestlers could potentially deliver. Both challengers have a lot to prove to the audience, and they'll have the added benefit of working with one of today's most popular performers in Omega.

"You know what you're gonna get with Ricochet, who also has been doing outstanding character and mic work," Dreamer stated. "Mike Bailey — new to the AEW audience, not new to the wrestling fan. ... Very, very happy that Mike's skills are being seen on a national level."

