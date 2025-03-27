WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis' Social Media Hacked, Is Not Selling WWE Coin

While meme currencies have become more and more of a part of daily life, WWE is still not in the crypto business, despite advertisements from whoever is running Nick Aldis's X account. According to Aldis, his social media was hacked, leading to a rash of posts promoting WWE coin, a scam cryptocurrency.

"Believe it or not, no, I wasn't trying to sell you a sh**coin. I'm back on X and will resume my usual activity of mostly reposting (which ironically was to avoid trouble)," Aldis joked, captioning a GIF of the "South Park" character PC Principal asking everyone to put the situation behind them. WWE broadcaster Corey Graves jokingly suggested in the replies that he had given the hacker money for said WWE coin.

Aldis is not the first wrestler to have their social media hacked by hucksters. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley once had his social media taken over by a scammer selling Playstations in 2022. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega's social media was also hacked last year during his battle with Diverticulitis, though this time seemingly the work of pranksters instead of scammers, as they mainly maliciously posted about AEW before Omega regained control of his account.

While WWE has not entered the burgeoning, volatile cryptocurrency market, the company did get into the digital asset business for a time period, when it launched an Undertaker non-fungible token in 2021 and launched the WWE Moonsault collection of non-fungible tokens in 2022. WWE has not launched another NFT collection since Moonsault.