Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Reveals What It Would Take For Her To Return

More than two years out from her last match, Mandy Rose is still weighing a potential return to a professional wrestling ring. According to the former NXT Women's Champion, a good story would have her legitimately consider doing so. The details of that possible story, however, remain up in the air.

"I feel like Toxic Attraction was such a big staple in NXT at the time. I feel like the storyline and what went on, how we all meshed together, but we're all so different the three of us, so I just feel like that would be kind of a cool way to get back and get the girls back in the groove as well," Rose recently told "Busted Open Radio."

"I know they've been on TV and they're amazing women. I feel like we just had something so great going on at that time, obviously everyone can admit. The fans loved it, so I feel like that would be good. Or something just really not expected because that is the expected situation. I haven't really sat and really thought about it too much. I just feel like it has to be something that's very juicy for that matter."

As Rose alluded to, the year preceding her December 2022 departure from WWE saw her lead a dominant stable, Toxic Attraction, alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on the "WWE NXT" brand. Along their path of dominance, Rose won the NXT Women's Championship, while Jayne and Dolin captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions. Following Rose's exit, the storyline relationship between Dolin and Jayne fractured, with the two recently feuding in opposing factions.

