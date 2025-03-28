MJF Throws Out First Pitch For Texas Rangers On MLB Opening Day In Act Of 'Terrorism'

AEW star MJF threw the first pitch at Globe Life Field in Texas while sporting a Texas Rangers jersey and later took a shot at Tony Khan on social media, claiming he was forced to wear it by the AEW CEO.

The former AEW World Champion was at the Globe Life Field for the Rangers' game against the Boston Red Sox to promote the upcoming AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, which will be held in the very same venue. MJF, who is a fan of the New York Mets, berated Khan for making him wear the Rangers jersey, calling it an act of "terrorism." He also posted a video of him walking out to the mound and making the first pitch.

Tony khan had me in a god Dahm rangers jersey today.... Terrorism. Anyway. I'm better than Nolan ever was. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 27, 2025

Number 25 on the field. Number 1 in your hearts. pic.twitter.com/FRiHKgjA1d — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 27, 2025

The game between the Rangers and Red Sox ended in the latter's favor as they won it 5-2. "The Salt of the Earth" had previously made an appearance at a baseball game to promote an AEW show when he featured in the panel at a New York Mets game in 2023 to promote that year's AEW Grand Slam, which took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The pay-per-view that MJF was at the Globe Life Field to promote this week is the All In pay-per-view, which will be held on July 12, 2025, and will be the first time the pay-per-view will take place in the US, as the first two events were held in the Wembley Stadium in London, England. The pay-per-view, though, will return to England next year for the 2026 edition of the show. In December, Tony Khan announced that pre-sale for All In: Texas had already crossed the $1 million mark, with recent reports suggesting that just under 6000 tickets are unsold.