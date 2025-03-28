Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Stirs Pot In 'Double-Champ' Debate

According to WWE, Stephanie Vaquer solidified herself as the first-ever double champion in "WWE NXT" history when she defeated Giulia at "NXT" Roadblock. Former WWE star Mandy Rose, however, begs to differ, as she simultaneously held the NXT Women's and NXT UK Women's Championships after beating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at "NXT" Worlds Collide in 2022.

Per WWE, Rose never officially reigned as the NXT UK Women's Champion because it was retired upon the unification match at Worlds Collide. As a result, the company recognizes Satomura as the final NXT UK Women's Champion. Still, Rose continues to push her case while citing flexibility in the meaning of "double champion."

"It's so funny to me that the people that never held a championship before are the first to sit there and argue about what counts as a double champion. Listen, y'all can argue semantics all that you want, but I still held two titles at the same time," Rose said in a video posted to X. "Yes, unified them, thank you. And call it what you want, who cares? 'Double champion. Mandy-two-belts. Undisputed badass,' whatever. It still doesn't take away the fact that I did it. So, you know, y'all can keep fact checking over there, and I'll just keep winning."

Rose departed from WWE in December 2022, with her potential return to the squared circle still uncertain. Meanwhile, Vaquer recently defended both her NXT Women's and Women's North American Championships against Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley, respectively. In both cases, Vaquer retained her gold.