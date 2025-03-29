WWE SmackDown 3/28/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I say this with full respect for all my European friends here at WINC and beyond, and I'm happy for all the fans who are getting to see their favorite stars on the road in cities like London, Glasgow, and Barcelona, but I think WWE doing during its European Tour before WrestleMania this year instead of after is proving to be a mistake – at least in regard to storylines. WWE is doing things just for the sake of getting stars in front of these crowds and isn't adding anything to the WrestleMania build. Everything with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is a great example. His third face-to-face with John Cena was advertised for "WWE Raw" on Monday, but they still put Rhodes out there just for a long segment where Randy Orton basically told him how proud of him he was, and that he'd be coming for the championship after WrestleMania.

I'm one of those people who are 100% convinced that Cena is winning the championship from Rhodes, so that was all for absolutely nothing other than the live crowd getting to see that interaction between the former Legacy stablemates. Now that I think about it, I wonder if WWE booked this tour (well in advance, I'm aware) because they wanted to get Rhodes in front of these crowds because Cena is winning the championship and maybe Rhodes is taking some time off after WrestleMania? Entirely speculation on my part, but it all seems a bit strange.

I think Rhodes is usually wrestling dark matches – unless they've pulled them from those so he's not getting injured before WrestleMania, so it all just really seemed pointless for me watching here at home, as much as I love Rhodes and Orton. It did set up a match between Orton and McIntyre for later in the night, so it accomplished something, I guess, but not much in terms of WrestleMania excitement.

It also feels like, for whatever reason, the European tour is keeping Triple H from booking new matches to add to the 'Mania card. I was very confused when Jacob Fatu brought up the fact he would be, in his exact words, "the last man standing" against Braun Strowman, then he would be bringing the United States Championship back to the family. I thought we could be setting up a multi-man match for that championship, like WWE is with the Intercontinental Championship on "Raw," so things just seem really stalled, for honestly no reason, until WWE gets back to the states. Maybe I'm overthinking things because we do still have three weeks until WrestleMania, but the past few episodes of WWE TV, "SmackDown" and its three hours especially, haven't been setting up much in terms of WrestleMania. There are so many things that seemingly need to be added to WrestleMania that it honestly might seem rushed in the next few weeks.

Written by Daisy Ruth