Triple H Gives Warm Welcome To New WWE Ring Announcer Mark Nash After First SmackDown

As the dust settles and the first shift on the job concludes, it appears that former boxing, NHL, and NFL announcer/host Mark Shunock (now Mark Nash in WWE) performed well as the new ring announcer following last night's "WWE SmackDown," according to the recognition made by Chief Content Officer Triple H. On X [formerly known as Twitter], Triple H posted a picture of himself and Nash and stated, "@MarkShunock crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for #SmackDown. Congratulations and welcome to the team."

.@MarkShunock crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for #SmackDown. Congratulations and welcome to the team. pic.twitter.com/m75W0fnqPy — Triple H (@TripleH) March 29, 2025

Nash, who brings a plethora of sports knowledge, previously worked as an in-arena host for the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights and the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. In relation to the squared circle, Nash was once the ring announcer and host for the boxing promotion Top Rank Boxing. All these roles stemmed from his theater background, including Broadway productions, and his experience as a former Canadian Hockey League player.

Nash's hiring follows Lillian Garcia's announcement that she would wrap up her full-time in-ring announcing career on the March 14 edition of "WWE SmackDown" after more than 17 years with the WWE family. Garcia, the voice synonymous with "WWE Raw," returned to her original role, stepping in for the departed Samantha Irvin. However, she plans to return to the company occasionally, including to announce the upcoming July 12 episode of Saturday Night's Main Event.