Wendi Richter Made WWE History With This Pop Star

The 1980s were a time of massive expansion in the professional wrestling industry, with the WWF (known today as WWE) under full control of Vince K. McMahon. After purchasing the promotion from his father in 1982, McMahon began a period of rapid expansion, muscling or buying out many of the territories that operated around the country as he pursued ways to get his product in front of more eyeballs.

Along the way, McMahon and his promotion benefitted from an important connection involving pop star Cyndi Lauper and onscreen manager "Captain" Lou Albano. McMahon booked Lauper and Albano into an onscreen feud, with each one choosing a wrestler to represent them in the ring. The Fabulous Moolah stepped in on Albano's behalf, while Lauper went with Wendy Richter as her proxy fighter.

Richter had entered the wrestling industry in the early 1970s, and was one of many women who came up training underneath Moolah. In the years since horror stories have emerged about what the women were subjected to during their time at Moolah's school. By the time Richter reached WWE and was set to feud with Moolah, the two weren't on good terms, but that didn't stop the storyline from going forward.

The company built to a match that took place on a live 1984 MTV special called "The Brawl To End It All," with Richter successfully capturing the WWF Women's Championship. The victory was historic for several reasons, and the match helped take the women's division, and the industry as a whole, to the next level.