WWE NXT Star Returns To TNA At Latest Tapings, Will Main Event Upcoming Rebellion PPV

The forbidden door has swung open once again, with Ethan Page as its latest passerby.

Over the weekend, TNA Wrestling hosted a pair of television tapings in St. Joseph, Missouri. Along with them came the surprise return of "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page, per spoiler photos surfacing on X (formerly Twitter). Most of the details surrounding Page's appearance in TNA have yet to emerge, but according to reports, it is leading to a major match at TNA Rebellion on April 27.

PWInsider indicates that Page will challenge Joe Hendry for the TNA Championship in a triple threat match also involving Frankie Kazarian in the main event of Rebellion. Page and Hendry last met at "NXT" No Mercy, with the former successfully defending the NXT Championship against the latter and Trick Williams as the special guest referee. Prior to that, Hendry and Williams bested Page and Shawn Spears in tag team competition on "NXT." All three of these Page-Hendry encounters come as a part of the WWE-TNA partnership, which became formalized in January.

Before signing with AEW and later WWE, Page spent three years with TNA. In this time, he enjoyed two reigns as TNA World Tag Team Champion alongside Josh Alexander, who is currently a free agent. Together known as The North, Page and Alexander also won TNA Tag Team of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Page's upcoming TNA title match comes just weeks after fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade challenged, albeit unsuccessfully, "The Russian Dynamite" Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at TNA Sacrifice.