WWE Legend Miss Elizabeth's Home State To Unveil Stunning Tribute Next Week

Late WWE star Miss Elizabeth is set to be honored with a tribute in her hometown of Frankfort, Kentucky, beginning March 31, 2025.

Elizabeth, who rose to prominence as the valet for "Macho Man" Randy Savage in WWE during the '80s and '90s, is set to be honored at the Capital City Museum with a two-year tribute. The exhibit, titled The Lovely Miss Elizabeth: The First Lady of Wrestling, will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free entry. The tribute for Miss Elizabeth will showcase the late star's impact on the pro wrestling world, right from her start in WWE to her years with WCW.

Elizabeth and Savage's romantic storyline is regarded as one of the greatest love stories in WWE history, one that's spoken about nearly four decades after it played out on WWE television. Although she has yet to receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction, Elizabeth's name is often brought up in the debate over the best managers in WWE history.

After her WWE run ended in 1992, Elizabeth had a stint with WCW, where she managed Savage once again, and later became Lex Luger's valet. Luger and Elizabeth had a real-life relationship until her sad passing in 2003, which Luger recently touched upon. Luger has disputed those who claim that he killed Elizabeth, but said that he played a part in her addiction, which he too was battling at that time.