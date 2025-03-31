Rikishi Thinks John Cena Broke A Lot Of Hearts With WWE Heel Turn

Like many WWE fans around the world, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was taken aback by John Cena's promo, where he turned his back on the fans who have adored him for two decades.

In Cena's promo on "WWE Raw" in Brussels, he alleged that he was in an abusive relationship with the fans, and they had taken him for granted. On his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" podcast, Rikishi joked that he threw out all of Cena's action figures.

"Of course, it hit [the promo]. I mean, it hit everybody in the mouth — everybody in their mouth, including myself. I was like, 'What the hell has happened to John?' By the way, I already threw out all the action figures. We already canned them all, man," said Rikishi. "We're not playing with John Cena no more. You know, John Cena seems like he's leaving us. Well, damn it, we're leaving John Cena."

The WWE Hall of Famer has a bit of advice for Cena, asking him not to hold on to negative feelings for a long time. Rikishi alleged that Cena "sold out," which is why the fans no longer love him.

"He come out, and I guess he's got a lot that he's been holding on. You know, John, it's not good to hold on to a lot of bad feelings like that because when you hold stuff like that for a long time, the stress just tends to mess with your mind and makes you make bad decisions. So, listening to his promo, I was like, 'Damn, dog, why not just have a shot of Jack or something? I mean, chill,'" said the veteran star. "And if you wonder why all the fans across the world are booing you and just disappointed, well, look at yourself in the mirror, John. You broke a lot of kids, you broke a lot of hearts."

Since that promo in Brussels, Cena has doubled down on his newfound hatred of the fans, evidenced by his promo in Glasgow, Scotland, where he vowed to retire with Cody Rhodes' title around his waist to spite the fans.