Tommy Dreamer Analyzes WWE Star John Cena's Remark About 'Ruining' Wrestling

Last month on "WWE Raw," John Cena made his second appearance since his now-infamous heel turn, cutting a promo that included the promise to "ruin wrestling" for fans and everyone involved. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer offered his in-depth thoughts on that aspect of Cena's promo, explaining why he doesn't believe the wrestler will capture the Undisputed WWE Championship and immediately retire.

"They already gave us dates [for] John Cena," Dreamer said. "So if John Cena wins, he's not gonna make those dates? ... We do have him until the end of the year. ... We always say, 'Dotting the I's, crossing the T's.' These are things you've got to think of."

While Dreamer largely enjoyed Cena's promo, he did reiterate that he wants to hear Cena address his alliance with The Rock. Dreamer then stated that WWE must have known that turning Cena heel during his final year was a risk, but the TNA producer believes it's one that is paying off for the company, despite a few bumps in the road.

Dreamer also addressed the remote possibility that Cena could win the title from Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 and then fail to honor his announced appearances for the rest of the year. It isn't something that is likely to happen, because it would result in genuine disappointment from fans who paid to see Cena, as well as a possible financial backlash for WWE.

"Ruining wrestling, that's what he will do if he wins the title and no-shows all those events," Dreamer continued. "You would technically have to offer refunds. Anyway, I don't think this is going to happen."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.