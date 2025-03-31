Zoey Stark Points To Fellow WWE Star As Example Of What's Wrong With Women In Society

Aside from losing the WWE Women's World Championship to IYO Sky two days after Elimination Chamber, things have been going pretty well for Rhea Ripley. Of course, some of that is because she remains in title contention, set to challenge Sky for the title in a rematch tonight on "Raw," with number one contender Bianca Belair set to serve as special guest referee. But it's also because she remains Rhea Ripley, one of WWE's top stars, no matter how much co-worker Zoey Stark dislikes it, or her.

Taking to X on March 30, Stark posted a video of Ripley at a recent WWE live event. This would normally seem puzzling given Stark and Ripley haven't wrestled each other at a live event recently, and becomes more confusing when the video showed Ripley lightly tapping herself on the rear with a kendo stick, footage Stark tried to cover up with a censor symbol. But it was apparently that act itself that Stark took issue with.

"Example #1 what's wrong with women in today's society," Stark tweeted.

Why Stark was bothered so much by Ripley's lighthearted moment remains to be seen, though it could be related to the career trajectories both are currently on. While Ripley remains atop of the card, Stark has been nowhere to be seen on "Raw" or WWE PLE's in the last two months, last competing in a televised wrestling match at the WWE Royal Rumble. Stark has instead been confined to "WWE Speed," "WWE Main Event," and live events, where she has served as a challenger for Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. So far, Valkyria has successfully defended the title against Stark for different times.