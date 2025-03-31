WWE's John Cena Gets Candid About His Scary Diagnosis

It's arguably the most interesting time of John Cena's wrestling career, as Cena has gone heel for the first time in two decades in the lead up to his WrestleMania 41 match with Cody Rhodes. But it's also a time that Cena is deciding to share a story no one was previously aware of, one he's choosing to tell as he becomes the face of Neutrogena's sun care campaign for their new Ultra Sheer Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen.

In an interview with "People" about the campaign, Cena revealed he hopes to use this campaign to make people aware of the importance of skin care. That's a lesson Cena learned the hard way several years ago, when he learned during a routine skin check up that he had skin cancer.

"I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I wasn't alone," Cena said. "The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don't mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection.

"And I as a human can tell you; Man, that phone call's not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you don't know how bad it's going to be. A year later I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder. It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and on my shoulder. If you watch WWE, you'll be able to see them."