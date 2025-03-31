Bully Ray Details The 'Soap Opera' Aspect Of WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event

Now that CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins has officially been named the main event for Night One of WrestleMania 41, the intrigue lies in whose side Paul Heyman is on. After all, Heyman has plenty of history with Punk, having been friends with him since the mid-2000s. But as tight as they are, Heyman has developed a close bond with Roman Reigns, and has proven before he has no trouble siding with Reigns over long-time associates.

On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray took a closer look at that aspect. In particular, he noted a moment from the contract signing for the match on Friday's "SmackDown," where Punk seemed to indicate Heyman had kept him in the loop about Reigns showing up to "SmackDown."

"I was like 'Woah,'" Bully said. "'Did that really happen, or did Punk just throw that out there to make it seem like...' And Paul's face was like 'Why would you say that?' And Roman turned around like 'What does he mean?' And before you knew it, Punk engaged Roman. Right there, the intrigue of 'Are Paul and Punk in cahoots behind Roman's back? Did Punk go into business for himself and Paul's like 'Why would you do that?”

"This is great soap opera. If you take a look at Heyman's social media over the past 15 to 20 hours, he's been posting a lot of photos of him and Punk and him and Roman. Him and Punk, him and Roman. Planting seeds using his social media. This is going to come down to Paul Heyman's alliance, allegiance. Where does Paul Heyman lie? Is he with CM Punk? Or is he with Roman Reigns? Or, is he with the curveball that nobody would see coming? Does Paul Heyman align himself with Seth Rollins?"

