WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/28/2025

Last week's "WWE SmackDown," which was held at The O2 in London, England, saw a decline in the average overall viewership and a slight gain in the key demographic ratings.

The show, which was taped and aired in the usual 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. time slot, drew 1.350 million average viewers, which is a 7 percent reduction from the previous week's show, as per "Programming Insider." This number is the lowest for the blue brand since the December 20, 2024 edition, which was a taped show. The March 28, 2025 episode of "SmackDown" was down by a whopping 17 percent when compared to the four-week trailing average, which currently stands at 1.626 million viewers. The show, though, was #2 on cable for the night, behind the NCAA men's basketball regional semifinal between Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats.

"SmackDown" showed improvement in the key demographic ratings, registering a 3 percent gain from last week with a 0.40 rating. The blue brand ranked #5 in the key demographic ratings for the night, with the top four spots occupied by NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament matches. However, like the overall average viewership, last week's rating was down compared to the trailing four-week average, reflecting an 18 percent decline from the 0.49 average. The first quarter of 2025 has also not been successful for the Friday night show as it's down in both the overall average viewership and key demographic by 36 percent and 31 percent, respectively, when compared to the same period from 2024.

Last week's show featured several big-name stars, including the likes of Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, while the show was closed out by the trio of Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns (accompanied by Paul Heyman). WWE will return to the States for the upcoming "SmackDown," which will air from the Allstate Arena.