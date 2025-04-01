Saraya Names WWE Star & AEW Star With Whom She'd Want To Team

After the release of her new memoir; "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives," Saraya officially announced that she would be parting ways with AEW. The 32-year-old was under contract with the company for two and a half years, where she had the opportunity to wrestle stars such as Toni Storm and Britt Baker, while capturing the AEW World Women's Championship at All In 2023. Despite working for both WWE and AEW for extended periods of time, there are many stars that Saraya hasn't wrestled in years or has yet to go one-on-one with in her career. Speaking on the "Lightweights Podcast," Saraya revealed which WWE and AEW talent she'd love to team with, as well as wrestle against.

"Rhea for WWE cause I feel like the old school goth versus the new school goth, yeah I would love it ... let's see, on AEW, not so much a tag but I would love to just wrestle Mercedes again. Just because we have like this unfinished business."

Despite wrestling against and teaming with each other on numerous occasions in WWE, Saraya and Mercedes Mone never stepped inside the ring together in AEW. As for Ripley, a singles or tag team match would be the first time that Saraya and "Mami" would compete together in history. Saraya has also revealed that she's not ready to hang up her boots just yet, but feels that the end of her wrestling career is on the horizon.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Lightweights Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.