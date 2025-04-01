Seth Rollins Likens WWE Fans' 'Cena Fatigue' To Fans Tiring Of NFL Dynasty

Over the last decade, the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs have gone from fan favorite underdogs to dynastic villains in a team-wide character arc worthy of a long-term wrestling storyline. There's even been a term coined to describe football fans turning on the team — "Chiefs fatigue." Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show" to talk wrestling and football, Seth Rollins was asked to name a wrestler whose career has followed a similar trajectory to the Chiefs, and Rollins had an immediate response.

"John Cena's the perfect example of that," Rollins said. "He would win so much, they would just boo him. 'We want Cena, Cena sucks! We want Cena, Cena sucks!'"

While the Chiefs were once a favorite among football viewers around the country, that sentiment has shifted as the team has become a powerhouse over the last five years. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs have won the AFC in four of the last five seasons, and are now perennial Super Bowl frontrunners. Rollins believes Cena filled that same role, for a time.

"Cena fatigue," Eisen joked.

Like the Chiefs in football, Cena has had his ups and downs with wrestling fans, and the lows were especially prevalent during the middle section of his in-ring career. Cena was pushed so heavily that there was a backlash among some WWE fans, leading to the dueling chants referenced by Rollins.

After more than 20 years as a babyface, Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber last month, attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Though they had warmed up to him for a few years, the crowd reaction to Cena is now overwhelmingly negative, as one would expect. However, with just nine months left before Cena enters retirement, it's safe to say that fans are no longer sick of having him around.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.