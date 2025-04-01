AEW's Jeff Jarrett Addresses Controversial Jon Moxley Spiked Bat Spot

Tomorrow will be the two week anniversary of when Adam Copeland suplexed Jon Moxley onto a spiked bat on "AEW Dynamite," and still, the spot remains one of the most talked about moments in wrestling. Some, like former ECW star Tommy Dreamer, have come out in support of it. Others, like former WWE, ECW, and AEW star Rob Van Dam have been so turned off by it that Van Dam said he'd rather be associated with WWE going forward. Overall, everyone seems to have thoughts on what will likely go down as one of the more famous moments in AEW lore.

Not too surprisingly, AEW's Jeff Jarrett also has thoughts, and not too surprisingly, they're mostly positive towards the spot. On the latest episode of "My World," Jarrett's initial thoughts on the spot had to do with it stoking up tribalism, something Jarrett is a fan of, with Double J also suggesting people who weren't a fan of the spot turn their TV's off. When he finally offered some analysis on it, he suggested it was a success due to how much it got people talking.

"It was a moment [that's] not for everybody, just like lucha libre and strong style and all that," Jarrett said. "Controversial? Yes. Oh, but did it create revenue. I'm going to say on YouTube, it certainly created some revenue. There's two sides to all of this, and creative is subjective...it's not for everybody.

"But it certainly jumped off the page, and got people talking. 'Oh, it's all negative.' No, it's not all negative. They're talking. So mission accomplished across the board. It is something that you just cannot do every week, and that's where, from a philosophical point...is 'Pick your spots,' because then they really become special."

