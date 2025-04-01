Why Bully Ray Is 'Ready For Something Different' From WWE's John Cena & Cody Rhodes

Since the build for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship kicked off with Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber, things have been very consistent. Over the last three weeks, "WWE Raw" has begun the same way, with Cena coming out to cut a promo and Rhodes interrupting him. After he first two weeks saw Cena bash the fans and no physical altercation between him and Rhodes, slight changes occurred this past Monday, when Rhodes and Cena instead bashed each other, followed by Rhodes laying Cena out with a Cross Rhodes.

Overall, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray seems to be enjoying the buildup between Cena and Rhodes, whether it be the past few weeks or this past Monday. But as he revealed during Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully does feel it's time for Cena, Rhodes, and WWE to change things up.

"[It was] very entertaining," Bully said "A couple major, major shots landed on one another. People going crazy. Each guy taking his time, landing a significant blow. But I've been here, and I've seen this, just not to the level I saw it last night. Yes, this was the third encounter. These were the heaviest shots that were landed. But I've been here.

"I feel like I'm ready for something different now. Even with the Cross Rhodes thrown in at the end, I'm ready for a different...someplace different than the middle of the ring, or a different vibe, a different something. I really, really liked it, don't get me wrong. It accomplished everything it's supposed to do. But I'm just...I'm ready for something new from these two guys."

