AEW's Ricochet Owns Shortcomings, Admits He Might Not Win At Dynasty

Much like Kendrick Lamar's popular 2017 single, it appears that Ricochet is sitting down and being humble.

For months, the AEW star has conveyed a mix of arrogance and aggression across social media and television, so much so that AEW CEO Tony Khan has labeled him as one of the least-liked talents in the company locker room. In recent days, however, Ricochet has seemingly turned a new leaf.

"I've been doing some reflecting and thinking about a lot of stuff. And, you all are right. I'm not the best promo in the business," Ricochet wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "And maybe [Speedball Mike Bailey] and [Kenny Omega] do have a chance of winning at #AEWDynasty."

Upon further inspection of Ricochet's X post, commenters have painted a red circle around its date of publishing — April 1, 2025, also known as April Fools' Day. With this in mind, Ricochet's abrupt transformation is more than likely a joke. After all, his participation in AEW Dynasty comes after he pinned Mark Davis using illegal rope leverage. Meanwhile, "Speedball" Mike Bailey cleanly rolled up Davis at the same time to secure his own spot on the pay-per-view card.

As a result of their simultaneous covers on Davis, Ricochet and Bailey will both challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship. Dynasty will mark Ricochet's fourth attempt at capturing the title, having previously lost to former holder Konosuke Takeshita and sustaining a no contest ruling when facing Will Ospreay in October. Bailey heads into Dynasty looking for his first championship in AEW since debuting for the promotion last month.