Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Discuss The Rock's Absence During WWE WrestleMania 41 Build

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer have discussed how The Rock has not been brought into the John Cena-Cody Rhodes feud and analyzed if it matters.

Ray, on "Busted Open," argued that it doesn't matter to him that Cena will not feature in the next two "WWE Raw" shows ahead of his match with Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

"I don't think that's a horrible idea [Cena not on Raw]. I kinda like it. Let Cody go out — Cody had a real strong night last night, let Cody follow-up for the next two weeks, next time we see Cena, the sh*t is on, and hopefully — hopefully — we don't see Rock until WrestleMania. I don't want to see Rock in Sacramento [the final Raw before WrestleMania 41], I don't want to see Rock in Minneapolis [next Raw]. To me, like, the whole ... it's kinda like Star Wars. When you saw the emperor, it meant something. I want to see Rock when it means something," said Ray.

He added that he wants to forget that The Rock is a part of the storyline, reminding everyone how Cena hasn't mentioned him in any of his promos. He added, though, that it's impossible to forget The Rock, but when he does appear at 'Mania, it would mean something.

Ray's fellow "Busted Open" panelist Tommy Dreamer also doesn't mind the way WWE is telling this story.

"Still, to me — and they teased it on Instagram that The Rock was in UK — and I thought when all was said and done, I thought I'd hear The Rock's music before they went to physicality. Still no mention of The Rock. They did say 'you sold out' but no 'why [you sold out].' I don't mind it, man, that dangling carrot. If Rock was just a bait thing to tune in to 'Raw,' it's going to work," said Dreamer.

Cena and The Rock are not advertised for any of the two "Raw" or three "SmackDown" shows before WrestleMania 41.