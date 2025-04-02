Jeff Jarrett Reacts To WrestleMania Match Being Inducted In WWE HOF

WWE recently announced the induction of matches into the WWE Hall of Fame, starting with the iconic bout between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has shared his thoughts on this decision and the possible reasons behind WWE's move on his "My World" podcast.

"I mean, it's an industry, it's a business. But you know, how did they arrive at this match? Because, look ... totally, no, [I agree] this match set a lot of things in motion in so many ways. How did they arrive at this match [to be in the Hall of Fame]? And I'm just trying to think, look, our business is so ego-driven, did this make anybody angry? Like, 'Hey, my match should have been the first one'?" said Jarrett.

Host Conrad Thompson joked that WWE added the Austin and Hart match first to this category to ensure Austin was part of the WrestleMania weekend billing. Jarrett laughed it off but agreed that the pro wrestling business always finds ways to increase revenue while also educating new audiences about historic matches.

"At the end of the day, this business is a business. It's, you know, driven by revenue, and so this will be a revenue driver. It's also driven by, you know, the entertainment perspective, and just like you said, multiple generations will get to enjoy this. Look, it tells a history, and there's so much branding ... at the end of the day, our topic today is 'What if?' So, me and you could certainly roll this right out — what if this match didn't happen?"

Thompson praised WWE's decision to add matches to the Hall of Fame, believing it stays true to the event's theme: selling nostalgia and celebrating historic matches, which Jarrett agreed with. Aside from the Hart-Austin match, this year's Hall of Fame ceremony, as of this writing, will induct Triple H, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and the tag team The Natural Disasters.