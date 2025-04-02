Konnan Gives Thoughts On Kenny Omega/Mike Bailey/Ricochet At AEW Dynasty

Former WCW star Konnan has discussed why the match between AEW International Champion at AEW Dynasty was made a three-way, where the champion Kenny Omega will face Ricochet and former TNA star "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

On the March 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite," both Ricochet and Bailey were declared winners of the four-way match to determine Omega's opponent at Dynasty. Konnan, in a recent edition of his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, explained why he thinks AEW CEO Tony Khan booked it to be a three-way for AEW's next pay-per-view.

"Tony [Khan] wants a great match, and Bailey, Ricochet, and Omega will have a great match," said Konnan. "The thing is you have to watch TNA Impact and he [Bailey] was having phenomenal matches over there."

When fellow panelist Disco Inferno stated that he would rather see a singles match between Omega and Ricochet, Konnan stated that he doesn't care about that as he feels the trio can deliver a great match. "I don't care because I know it'll be a great match, so if it's Omega versus Ricochet or the three-way, I'm fine," stated Konnan.

Disco Inferno continued to press his point, insisting that a singles match between Omega and Ricochet would generate more interest. Konnan agreed, but also acknowledged Bailey's good showing in promotions like PWG, describing him as a "good guy" and a "cool guy."

The match will be the first time Omega faces either man in AEW, although Omega and Bailey faced each other a decade ago in PWG. The match will also be the first time that Omega will defend the AEW International Championship, which he won from Konosuke Takeshita at last month's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, his second singles title reign in AEW.

Five other matches have so far been announced for Dynasty, which include an AEW World title match between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland, a Women's World title match between Toni Storm and Megan Bayne, and a TNT Championship match between Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole.