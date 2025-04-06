Triple H Clarifies Relationship WWE Has With Netflix, Lack Of Creative Input

If any WWE fans had worries about Netflix's involvement on the creative side of things, the wrestling promotion wants them to know that there's nothing to fret over. Speaking to the BBC, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was adamant that the streaming platform has no direct input on storylines, booking, or any other creative element of "Raw."

"As far as the content of the shows, ... someone doesn't tell the NFL how football's played," Levesque said. "They distribute our product."

Netflix does have final say when it comes to start times and runtime, as would be typical with any other broadcast partnership. However, unlike a show that Netflix itself creates or produces, it does not influence characters or storylines, with Levesque stating that it's the responsibility of WWE to do that.

The promotion has just wrapped up a European tour that lasted two weeks, featuring six televised events and six live events across nine countries. The most recent "Raw," which emanated from London, England, was the final date of the tour. The show opened with a promo segment between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, and closed with a Women's World Championship main event that ended in a double disqualification.

After announcing the agreement in 2024, WWE's media rights deal with Netflix kicked in at the beginning of this year, with "Raw" leaving traditional cable for streaming. Many of the promotion's other shows are also streamed on the platform internationally, though "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE NXT" still air on TV in the United States while PLEs continue streaming on Peacock. Though the full archive is not available, Netflix does offer a selection of past "Raw" episodes for fans to stream.

