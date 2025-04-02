Booker T Says Former WWE Star Is Working For Him In Reality Of Wrestling

In between his busy schedule of coaching on "WWE LFG," serving as color commentator on "WWE NXT," and having beef with AEW's Swerve Strickland, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has also found time to run the successful Reality of Wrestling promotion in his native Texas. But even a successful promotion can always use some help, and Booker is seeking it from a former WWE star.

In an interview with "MuscleManMalcolm," Booker was asked about the status of AJ Francis in Reality of Wrestling, after Francis revealed in a recent interview that he had signed with the promotion. Booker confirmed this, and clarified that Francis wouldn't be working as a trainer, as Malcolm originally thought.

"Actually, he's going to be working from a behind the scenes perspective," Booker said. "Perhaps from a creative side, you know? Just because AJ is so creative in his own right. But he's been working with Reality of Wrestling in-ring as well. He definitely helped me out with Zilla [Fatu] just a couple of months back. But AJ Francis is definitely an asset to Reality of Wrestling."

Francis first debuted for ROW last May and has worked sporadically since then, most recently taking on the aforementioned Zilla Fatu in Street Justice Rules gauntlet on January 11, which also included Booker. In the meantime, Francis has been more focused on his commitments to TNA, teaming with First Class tag team partner KC Navarro. The duo was victorious over luchadors Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr. at Countdown to Sacrifice, though they were less successful teaming with Frankie Kazarian against Laredo, Octagon, and Chavo Guerrero Jr. just days later.

