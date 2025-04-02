Bully Ray Thinks Trouble Is Brewing Between These AEW Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has been keeping a close eye on one AEW storyline as he believes that there is going to be a lot of trouble ahead for the stars involved. During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Ray touched on the relationship between Rated FTR, and not only thinks that the tension between the three men is going to boil over, but that one man from Cope's past in particular is going to become part of the story.

"I believe trouble is brewing amongst FTR and Adam Copeland," Ray said. "I believe that eventually, in the very, very near future, you're going to see some type of animosity, some type of break up, and before you know it, Christian Cage will be back by the side of Adam Copeland. That's just my theory." Cage and Cope most recently crossed paths during the main event of the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9, where Cage cashed in his opportunity at the AEW World Championship while Cope was wrestling Jon Moxley, but ended up getting choked out for his troubles. Since then, Cage has also seen some frustrations in his own group, The Patriarchy, with Nick Wayne confronting Cage on a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."

As for FTR, it's been Dax Harwood who has been the most frustrated as of late, even going as far as shoving his tag team partner Cash Wheeler to the floor on a recent episode of "AEW Collision" after losing to Wheeler Yuta. Rated FTR will have to put their differences aside this Sunday at the Dynasty pay-per-view as they will challenge the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championships.

