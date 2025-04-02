AEW's Thunder Rosa Outlines Importance Of Her Team Name With Toni Storm

Though their reunion may have resulted in defeat last week on "AEW Dynamite," it was not all negatives for partners "Timeless" Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa. The occasional friends, and rivals, came back together to reform their old team Thunder Storm, only they were no longer Thunder Storm, with the AEW Women's World Champion declaring she and Rosa would now be known as "Thunder Tits," much to the initial bewilderment of Rosa, and the delight of the Minnesota crowd.

Speaking about her and Storm's new name on "Busted Open Radio" one week later, Rosa revealed she fully endorsed Thunder Tits.

"I wouldn't expect less from Toni Storm right now, to make something like that," Rosa said with a laugh. "I'm still waiting for the t-shirt. I said that on Saturday. But David, I wanted to say, it feels nice to be a main eventer. Like, I main evented in London the day before, and Riot Cabaret to defend my championship over there with Alex Windsor...And then I flew ten hours to St. Paul to main event again. So it was really nice. And I really enjoyed being with Toni Storm. We have really good chemistry I feel, and it hasn't gone away."

Part of the reason Rosa enjoys the name is because she finds it to be empowering, and a sign that women can be more outrageous after years of feeling like they couldn't be.

"I've seen a lot of guys utilizing some of their stuff, and it's okay to use it," Rosa said. "But when a woman says stuff like that, it's kind of like 'Oh, well, you know, that's of...lewd, or whatever.' Or it might be misconstrued or something else. But I think it's very empowering that we're called Thunder Tits."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription