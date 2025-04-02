WWE's Jordynne Grace Jokes About Clearing The Ring On NXT

"WWE NXT's" Jordynne Grace is known as "The Juggernaut" for a reason. Her strength, physique, and ability to cut down anyone on both social media and the microphone with her quick wit are only a few of the impressive things about the former TNA Knockouts Champion. Grace showcased some of that strength on Tuesday's episode of "NXT" when she cleared the ring of not just Jaida Parker, but multiple WWE officials, sending one man flying over the ropes to crash in to others waiting at ringside. Grace took to X (formerly Twitter) to joke about the spot.

"I can never show my true strength again," Grace wrote. "The doctor was waiting with a drug test when I got to the back."

Grace interrupted NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer and "NXT" General Manager Ava as Vaquer was vacating the Women's North American Championship to open the show on Tuesday. She told Vaquer now that Parker was out of the way, as Vaquer defeated her to retain the title last week, they could get on with their match. Parker came out to address Grace and the pair started to brawl before "The Juggernaut" threw "Miss Parker" out of the ring. The pair are set to face off in a match next week.

As for the NXT Women's Championship ahead of Stand & Deliver, Vaquer told Ava she wanted to choose her opponent for the premium live event since she was vacating her other championship. The Women's North American title will be awarded to the winner of a six-woman ladder match at the event.