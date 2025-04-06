Tony Schiavone Calls AEW Women's Division Star His Favorite Of All Time

Given how long Tony Schiavone has been in the wrestling business, he has seen his fair share of legendary performers do what they do best. However, when it comes to female wrestlers, one AEW star has stood out above the rest to legendary commentator, to the point where on a recent episode of his "What Happened When?" podcast, Schiavone revealed that the AEW star is his favorite female performer in wrestling history.

"I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that Toni Storm is my favorite female wrestler of all time," Schiavone said. "Mariah May is a close second, but because it's been such a great story, it's been a wonderful story, but Toni Storm's character, my God just absolutely wonderful. The lines, and you know, and congratulations to RJ City too for...he's been–one of the driving forces behind that whole storyline." Both Schiavone and his co-host, Conrad Thompson, also made sure to give the AEW editing team their flowers as well for making Toni Storm's promos and character look even better with the black and white effects.

Storm's story with Mariah May came to a violent end at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9, with the two ladies covered in blood after putting each other through tables, and punching each other with glass covered fists. Storm picked up the win on that night, retaining her AEW Women's World Championship in the process, and while May has not been seen since, Storm now has an entirely new problem in the form of Megan Bayne, who not only pinned Storm on a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," but will challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6.

