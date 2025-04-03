WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Walks Away From Car Wreck With 'Only Soft Tissue Injury'

WWE legend Mick Foley has given an update on the scary car crash that he was involved in this past week.

Foley announced on social media this week, along with a photo of the car, that he had been in a car crash, suffered a concussion, and had to be taken to the hospital. The former WWE star has now given an update 24 hours after the crash, expressing gratitude for coming out of it relatively unscathed. He was amazed that he walked out of the gnarly crash with just soft tissue injury, and stated that he will be back to attending conventions immediately and won't miss an appearance.

"It's been a little over 24 hours since I climbed out of this car, and I'm feeling very fortunate and very grateful. I do feel like I've been run over by a truck, but the idea that someone would be in an accident like this and walk away with only soft tissue injury makes me feel like someone was looking out for me! Thank you to all of you who sent well wishes. I'm back on the road tomorrow and will not miss a single date!" said the WWE Hall of Famer.

As per his website, Foley is scheduled to appear in Texas over the next week, with stops in Dallas, San Angelo, Belton, and Houston on April 4, 5, 6, and 7, respectively. One of Foley's most important matches of his career, the Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker, was recently the subject of a "Dark Side of The Ring" episode, which looked at various aspects of that iconic match.