Konnan Thinks AEW Rookie Would Be Good Fit For Mercedes Mone

Former WCW star Konnan has praised young AEW star Billie Starkz following her match with AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone.

Mone, like Starkz, entered the pro wrestling world at a young age and was signed by WWE at 20 — the same age Starkz is now. Mone and Starkz faced off for the very first time on the March 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where the former retained her TBS title against the youngster. Despite losing the match, Starkz impressed Konnan, who feels that she has great promise.

"Well, I'd never seen her wrestle before, but for just being 20 — and then Tony Schiavone said, 'Oh, she's 20 years old and this is her 500th career match' [Disco Inferno laughs] — she has a ton of potential, took a lot of risks and she's light and probably has no major injuries, especially that bump you talked about from the third to the apron, you could see Mone's experience and craftiness in this match," Konnan said about Starkz on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast. "She [Mone] carried Starkz to a good match, but she does have potential, [but] she needs some personality, and I didn't leave thinking I want to see her again."

While talking about the match between Mone and Starkz, Konnan pointed out how he wants to see Mone in a faction with Ricochet, claiming that the latter has gotten better recently.

Starkz, who first debuted in AEW as an 18-year-old in 2022, officially joined the promotion in 2023 and has featured on AEW as well as sister brand ROH, while also continuing to wrestle on indie shows. In her short AEW/ROH career, the 20-year-old has already bagged one title when she became the inaugural ROH Women's World Television Champion in April 2024, which she held for a few months before losing it to Red Velvet.