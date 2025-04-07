Kevin Nash Calls This Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer The Greatest Worker That's Ever Been

When the conversation around the greatest in-ring worker in the history of pro wrestling comes up, one name that is at the top of the list of many people is Kurt Angle, whom WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash rates highly too.

Nash, on his "Kliq This" podcast, recently discussed about Angle's run in TNA, which many — including Angle — believe is where the Olympic gold medalist performed at his highest level. The nWo member explained why he feels Angle is one of the best to ever step foot inside the squared circle and why his run in TNA doesn't get the praise it deserves.

"I think Kurt is the greatest worker that has ever been in the business," declared Nash. "Nobody had more 30-minute matches — people just don't ... I guess they weren't privy to his run at TNA. That's one thing that a lot of it ... I guess because it's not out there on the [WWE] Network."

Nash further added that the era when Angle wrestled in TNA had an exceptional roster and the wrestling they showcased isn't appreciated as much as it should be.

"That TNA era, with AJ's [Styles], the Alex Shelleys, [Chris] Sabins ... Homicide, there was so much talent in that locker room and so much talent in that six-sided ring. I just don't think that people, that era of wrestling and TNA gets enough — what's the term they use — they don't get their flowers."

Nash stated that the TNA stars of Angle's era didn't get their due simply because WWE didn't own TNA, and as a result, a larger audience didn't get to see them perform.

The WWE legend had a ringside seat to witness Angle's greatness in TNA as he too was a part of the promotion between 2004 and 2011, while he and Angle were also a part of the Main Event Mafia faction, alongside other Hall of Famers like Booker T and Scott Steiner.