Trailer For Documentary About WWE Attitude Era Star Luna Vachon

For most of her wrestling career, the late Luna Vachon was often not given the credit she deserved for being a pioneer in women's wrestling during the 80s and 90s. In the years since her death in 2010, that's begun to change, with Luna being posthumously inducted into several wrestling Hall of Fames, including the WWE Hall of Fame, Women's Wrestling Hall of Fame, and Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum. And thanks to filmmaker Kate Kroll, more fans will soon be introduced to Vachon's story.

Three weeks ago, Canadian Film Fest released the trailer for the upcoming documentary "Lunatic: The Luna Vachon Story" on YouTube. The one minute, thirty nine second trailer is peppered with footage both from Luna's career and life, and along with clips from interviews with names like WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline, Luna's ex-husband and former WWE star Gangrel, her son, Vincent "Van" Vachon, and her adopted father, the late wrestling legend Paul "Butcher" Vachon. Recent clips of WWE Hall of Famer Madusa were also shown, indicating she too would be part of the film.

Kroll's documentary will be the second to focus on Luna in the last four years. She had previously been the subject of a season three episode, "The Many Faces of Luna Vachon," of the Vice TV docuseries "Dark Side of the Ring." Whereas "The Many Faces of Luna Vachon" only had 44 minutes to tell Luna's story, "Lunatic" will have a much wider scope, running at 114 minutes, according to its YouTube description. No release date for the documentary has been provided at this time.