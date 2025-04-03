WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Calls This AAA Tilt The Best Wrestling Match He's Seen This Year

When he hasn't been protecting whoever has been holding the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has been down in Mexico, getting involved with Lucha Libre AAA. That was the case again a few weeks ago, when JBL appeared at Rey de Reyes to help Alberto Del Rio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo. And when talking about the event on "Something to Wrestle," he was all praise for the show, particularly it's main event.

"That was one of the best shows that I've ever seen, and I mean of any kind," JBL said. "The last match they had, with [Alberto] Del Rio and Hijo del Vikingo, was one of the best matches I've seen this year. This year, this decade. It was absolutely fantastic. They did tons of run-ins, a lot of stuff that doesn't make a lot of sense necessarily to American wrestling fans. But that all made sense..."

JBL particularly raved about Del Rio, whom he worked with for many years in WWE. In fact, JBL was so high on him, that he made arguably the boldest declaration anyone will make in 2025.

"I think that Alberto Patron is the best wrestler in the world today," JBL said. "Not in Mexico, not heel, best wrestler in the world today. Listen, I've been in this business thirty something years. I've seen them all, wrestled them all. I called most of his matches in WWE. I've never seen...I don't know when I've ever seen someone more on top of his game. I say never...Shawn Michaels...the greats are great. Taker. Guys like that are great. I've never seen anybody better. He's a ring general like you wouldn't believe, and he's absolutely on top of his game. You've got to see him wrestle. He's that freakin' good right now."

