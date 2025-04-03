AEW Head Tony Khan Sidesteps Question About Sting, Lex Luger & WWE Hall Of Fame

As Lex Luger's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame gets closer and closer, two questions continue to loom large. The first is will AEW owner Tony Khan allow Sting to induct Luger, his long-time friend, into the Hall of Fame? The second is whether Khan should allow Sting to induct Luger, given the ongoing hostilities between AEW and WWE.

While the second question remains unanswered, the first was asked by Alex Hunt today while Khan was holding court for a media call for AEW Dynasty this Sunday. For the most part, Khan seemed to dodge whether or not he'd allow Sting to induct Luger.

"I'm not sure [how I'd feel about it]," Khan said. "I'm very focused on AEW Dynasty, obviously, it's a few days away. I talked to Sting recently before AEW Revolution, looking back on some great memories. Of course, it's hard to think about AEW Revolution without thinking of Sting. He debuted at AEW Revolution and ended his career at AEW Revolution three years later. So I'll always think of Sting during Revolution season. So we caught up on the phone, right around the PPV. And that's the last time we've spoken. So I haven't heard from him about that.

"But certainly, he's doing very well, and that relationship and that friendship means so much to me, and we're all very grateful for Sting. I was just doing an interview today earlier, when they asked me some questions about Sting. And anytime I get asked, I will speak glowingly, lovingly, as the biggest Sting fan. So I have to say, the last time I talked to Sting, that didn't come up. I would have to talk to him about that. But like I said, I'm very focused on Dynasty, and excited for Sunday."