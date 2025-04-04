AEW CEO Tony Khan Confirms Two More Matches For Dynasty PPV As Card Continues To Grow

AEW's next pay-per-view is just days away at the time of writing, as the company and fans alike are preparing themselves for Dynasty on April 6. Following the April 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," a total of eight matches had been confirmed for the show, but AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that the show will now have a total of ten matches instead.

The first match added was the official confirmation of the Mask vs. Title match between ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Bandido. Jericho put the challenge out to Bandido on the March 26 episode of "Dynamite," but the luchador had not responded until now.

This Sunday, April 6

Philadelphia, PA#AEWDynasty ppv ROH World Title vs Mask@IAmJericho vs @bandidowrestler Bandido has accepted the challenge and he will risk his mask vs the title of his vicious rival, the ROH World Champion Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty on ppv THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/61BWSOuvWf — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 4, 2025

With the match officially on the show, it will be Jericho's first pay-per-view match since WrestleDream 2024 where he challenged Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship, while Bandido has only ever featured on a single AEW pay-per-view, that being the 2023 edition of Double or Nothing when he participated in the AEW International Championship Battle Royal.

Joining this match on the Dynasty main card will be a first round match in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as the aforementioned Mark Briscoe will go one-on-one with "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher.

This Sunday, 4/6

Philadelphia#AEWDynasty Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal@kylefletcherpro vs @SussexCoChicken 4 In the Owen Hart Foundation Quarterfinal, Kyle Fletcher will fight vs Mark Briscoe, who holds the 2-1 advantage over The Protostar in their rivalry! Dynasty THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/PDYe17h12c — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 4, 2025

This is being billed as the fourth match in their series as the two men have crossed paths on three separate occasions over the past 12 months. Briscoe got the first two wins by defeating Fletcher in an ROH World Championship match on the June 27, 2024 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," and in the 2024 Continental Classic tournament on the Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Collision." Fletcher would then get his win back on the February 8, 2025 episode of "Collision," and is hoping to even their series this Sunday.