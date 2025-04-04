Backstage Update On Jericho-Bandido Match At AEW Dynasty

The card of AEW's Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6 looks to have been finalized, with a total of 10 matches taking place on the main card. One of those bouts is Mask vs. Title match between Chris Jericho and Bandido, where the luchador will have reveal his face to the world if he fails to capture "The Nueve's" ROH World Championship, but there has been some confusion surrounding this match over the past few days. While Jericho issued the challenge on the March 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite," company President Tony Khan claimed that the match had not been confirmed for Dynasty on a recent media call, only for the match to be made official just a few hours later.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one explanation that was given to him regarding the late announcement of Jericho's match with Bandido was that the match still up in the air due to an undisclosed issue with Bandido's representatives. The issue, whatever it might be, is likely to be kept under wraps for the foreseeable future, especially considering that everything has been smoothed over, but Meltzer did round off by saying that the goal of finalizing the match for the show has been a point of contention for a few weeks, and that the situation was described to him as "ridiculous."

Jericho currently holds a 2-0 record in singles competition against Bandido, with both of their matches having the ROH World Championship on the line. Jericho first beat Bandido in September 2022 on an episode of "Dynamite" in what was Bandido's debut for AEW, before picking up a second victory on the February 22 episode of "AEW Collision," handing the luchador his first loss since returning from a serious injury in late 2024.