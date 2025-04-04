WWE Announces Partnership With Drumstick For WrestleMania 41

Over the last three years, WWE's sponsorship integration has continued to grow, with brands such as Slim Jim and Prime having a major presence at some of the company's biggest events. Now heading into WrestleMania 41, another sponsor is looking to make a new splash with WWE, and one of its most prominent stars.

On Thursday, it was announced that Drumstick, the beloved ice cream cone brand, would be partnering with John Cena and WWE to lay the "Snackdown" on "boring" snacks at WrestleMania 41. The new collaboration is set to continue into the summer, with Drumstick promising fans premium exclusives such as coveted seats to SummerSlam, WWE Superstar signed apparel, Drumstick merchandise and cash giveaways.

Drumstick's own Dr. Umstick, will be partnering with Cena in an exclusive TV spot which will debut during WrestleMania 41. Drumsticks will be delivered to snackers in order to save fans from "stale pretzels" and "dry popcorn." Cena recently commented on the partnership, stating that he's been fond of the treat since he was a teenager.

"It is such an honor to partner with Drumstick. This campaign brings the Snackdown to WWE lovers kicking off at WrestleMania, but the action doesn't end there – fans can follow along all summer long for even more Snackdown surprises," said John Cena. "Personally, I've loved Drumstick since they were the most coveted treat in Jr. High! I'm grateful to get to bring two things I love together under one roof."

Drumstick's presence in WWE will not just be in the ring, as content surrounding the brand is already beginning to surface on various social media platforms. Drumstick is also set to have a dedicated "Drumstick Snack Zone," which will be on-site at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam.