WWE Shop Drops Rey Fenix Masks Ahead Of Anticipated SmackDown Debut

"The Man of a Thousand Lives," Rey Fenix, is on his way to test the waters in WWE as his anticipated debut for "WWE SmackDown" is just hours away. Ahead of his arrival, WWE released two merchandise items for the former multi-time champion, including a replica mask and a t-shirt featuring the flame design from his mask. These items are available for purchase, with the mask shipping no later than Friday, July 18, and the shirt on Friday, May 9.

After passing routine medical evaluations, Fenix put pen to paper with WWE after leaving AEW in March. He and his real-life brother Penta were among the original signees of Tony Khan's North American promotion in 2019, which continues to be a fierce rival to WWE today. Fenix arrives with a plethora of accolades, including becoming the first-ever Triple Crown Champion in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) and Lucha Underground, as well as winning top Cruiserweight, International, trios, and tag team titles in promotions like Impact/TNA, AEW, MLW, and ROH.

Fenix will join his brother on the main roster, but they will perform on separate shows. Penta is currently involved in a feud for the WWE Intercontinental Championship against champion Bron Breakker and challengers Finn Balor and possibly Dominik Mysterio on "WWE Raw." As of this report, there has been no confirmation about whether the IC Title will be defended at WrestleMania 41, which is just 15 days away.