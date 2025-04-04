AEW's Will Ospreay Details Why He's Going To Beat Up Kevin Knight At Dynasty

The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will officially kick off this weekend at AEW Dynasty, with Mercedes Mone taking on Julia Hart in the women's iteration. Elsewhere in the men's tourney will be Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe and Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight. For Ospreay, his motivation to defeat Knight doesn't just stem from his AEW World Championship aspirations, but also a rather personal matter that took place in Japan.

"I remember watching Kevin in Japan all the time and when we were in the locker rooms together. Just every now and again, I would go to the boys and be like, 'Man, he's got such a great look about him, great facial expressions, great body.' He's just a likable guy, but the main reason why I'm going to beat him up this Sunday is because on one night in Osaka, we were at this club called Super Pink and they left me with the bill," Ospreay told "Busted Open Radio."

"You want to know how much that bill was? 2,000 dollars, bruv. I've got it, it's all good, but you're getting your licks in, bro. I am going to chop you so much."

In addition to leaving him to pay the tab, Ospreay recalls Knight leaving the nightclub with a woman as well. On that front, Ospreay carries no ill-will toward Knight. "The Aerial Assassin" remains eager to even the score over his large bill, though.

Knight's entry into the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament comes on the heels of his formal signing with the company and an untimely injury to Jay White. Ahead of their faceoff at Dynasty, Ospreay and Knight teamed up to defeat Blake Chrsitina and Lee Johnson on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.