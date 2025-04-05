Bully Ray Explains Why This AEW Star Should Never Be Shot From The Waist Up

The AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm promises to rock newcomer Megan Bayne's world when she puts her title on the line against the "Megasus" on Sunday at Dynasty. Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes this title bout will be good, especially considering Bayne's physicality, physique, and stature. During his most recent "Busted Open After Dark" segment, Ray believes new camera techniques should be used when filming Bayne on camera, and yes, it's recommended they take some plays out of "Citizen Kane's" handbook.

"Megan looks so damn phenomenal. They should never shoot her from the waist up. You should always see Megan on your entire screen. She's an Amazon," Ray praised. "She looks so damn impressive. Like, I always want to see a full shot of her. That's how you get a girl over like that, or a talent over like that with that much size."

Whether the camera crew entertains these considerations and enhances their shooting of Bayne on Sunday, Ray sees this women's title match as an excellent showcase for this already stacked 11-match card lineup. Bayne officially joined AEW in February. The former STARDOM star did appear on AEW programming before officially joining the company full-time, starting in 2021. Meanwhile, Storm is coming off an impassioned conclusion with her former protégé Mariah May, who she officially said goodbye to in their bestial Hollywood Ending match last month at Revolution.

