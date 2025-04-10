What Are The Slammys And Which WWE Star Has Won The Most?

Musicians and recording artists have the Grammys, movie stars have the Oscars and the stars of places like Broadway in New York and the West End in London have the Tony Awards. Handing out prizes to celebrate something's success or popularity has been commonplace in all walks of life, and WWE is no different as they have their own awards, which have ranged in importance since they were originally handed out in 1986, those being the Slammys.

Created to celebrate the release of WWE's music album titled "The Wrestling Album," the Slammys have had more of a sporadic history than some might suspect as the awards have gone on multiple breaks throughout the years. At the time of writing, there have been a total of 15 Slammy Award ceremonies, with the 16th confirmed to be taking place over WrestleMania 41 weekend, where fans can join in on the action by voting for their favorite WWE Superstars, matches, and moments over the past 12 months. With that said, after the inaugural ceremony in 1986, only four Slammy Award ceremonies in the 20 years that followed, with the awards only becoming a regular fixture within WWE again after the "PG era" began in 2008.

In recent years, the Slammys have strayed away from the tongue-in-cheek vibe of the show that it started out with, preferring to go for a more traditional set of categories as opposed to the "Biggest Rat" award that Owen Hart won in 1994, or the "Most Ignominious" that Nikolai Volkoff won in 1986. However, each ceremony has had an absolute boatload of categories, meaning that a number of WWE Superstars have multiple Slammy statues dotted around their houses because they have so many, but in terms of which performer has the most Slammy awards, here are the nominations.