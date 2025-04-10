What Are The Slammys And Which WWE Star Has Won The Most?
Musicians and recording artists have the Grammys, movie stars have the Oscars and the stars of places like Broadway in New York and the West End in London have the Tony Awards. Handing out prizes to celebrate something's success or popularity has been commonplace in all walks of life, and WWE is no different as they have their own awards, which have ranged in importance since they were originally handed out in 1986, those being the Slammys.
Created to celebrate the release of WWE's music album titled "The Wrestling Album," the Slammys have had more of a sporadic history than some might suspect as the awards have gone on multiple breaks throughout the years. At the time of writing, there have been a total of 15 Slammy Award ceremonies, with the 16th confirmed to be taking place over WrestleMania 41 weekend, where fans can join in on the action by voting for their favorite WWE Superstars, matches, and moments over the past 12 months. With that said, after the inaugural ceremony in 1986, only four Slammy Award ceremonies in the 20 years that followed, with the awards only becoming a regular fixture within WWE again after the "PG era" began in 2008.
In recent years, the Slammys have strayed away from the tongue-in-cheek vibe of the show that it started out with, preferring to go for a more traditional set of categories as opposed to the "Biggest Rat" award that Owen Hart won in 1994, or the "Most Ignominious" that Nikolai Volkoff won in 1986. However, each ceremony has had an absolute boatload of categories, meaning that a number of WWE Superstars have multiple Slammy statues dotted around their houses because they have so many, but in terms of which performer has the most Slammy awards, here are the nominations.
And The Winner Is....
Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for your winner of the award for the most Slammys in WWE history, Shawn Michaels...AND The Undertaker. That's right, even the record for the most Slammys has to be shared as both "The Heartbreak Kid" and "The Deadman" have won 15 awards each.
For The Undertaker, he won his first award in 1994 by winning the "Most Intimidating," before winning the "WWE's Greatest Hit" award one year later for dragging Diesel under the ring. He rounded out the decade with three awards in 1997 for "Best Tattoo," "Best Entrance Music," and "Star of the Highest Magnitude" as the awards went on hiatus. Once they returned in 2008, The Undertaker would go on to win four "Match of the Year" awards, two "OMG Moment of the Year" awards, three regular "Moment of the Year" awards, the "Rivalry of the Year" award in 2015, and matched Michaels' record by winning the "WWE Network Documentary of the Year" award in 2020.
As for Michaels, he won most of his awards during the WWE's "New Generation" era when he was the undisputed face of the company. In 1994, he won the "Most Spectacular Match" award, as well as winning both the "Best Tag Team" and "Worst Tag Team" awards with Diesel. However, it was in 1995 that he set the record for the most wins in a single year, winning six awards, a record that still stands to this day, and followed that up with two awards at the 1997 ceremony. Michaels would then win "Match of the Year" in both 2008 and 2009, the "Moment of the Year" in 2010, and reach number 15 by winning the "Double-Cross of the Year" award in 2013 by giving Daniel Bryan a Superkick.
Can Anyone Break This Record?
Fortunately for The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, no WWE Superstar will be able to break their record of 15 Slammys at the 2025 ceremony, but there are a number of performers who are dangerously close to that number, and one man, in particular, could match that tally if they earn a clean sweep on April 20.
The WWE Superstar closest to breaking the record set by "The Heartbreak Kid" and "The Deadman" is currently John Cena, who has won a total of 13 Slammys over the years, and even has the distinction of having his own category in 2015 when WWE gave an award for the "Best US Championship Open Challenge," which Cena held that year. However, Cena can only reach 14 wins in 2025 as he is only nominated in one category.
The man who can reach the record with a clean sweep this year is Seth Rollins, who is up for three awards this year. Rollins not only has 12 Slammys to his name but also equaled "The Heartbreak Kid's" record of winning six awards in one year when took home the same amount in 2014. With that said, Rollins did set the record for most nominations in a single year in 2014 with 15 nominations, and thanks to his inclusion in the 2025 awards, he currently holds the record for most all-time nominations with 38.
Behind Rollins is CM Punk, who is nominated in three categories this year, and has won a total of 11 Slammys throughout his career, a tally many people never thought he would reach as he walked out of the company in 2014 having won nine Slammys. However, his return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event earned him two awards at the 2024 ceremony.