WWE & Former TNA Star Opens Up About Horrific Injury Suffered By Ex-Coworker Chris Bey

WWE star Karrion Kross has opened up about his friend and TNA star Chris Bey's injury, and how it impacted him negatively.

Bey suffered an injury last year, which paralyzed him, but the TNA star has recovered well and is walking again. Kross has talked about his initial reaction upon hearing about Bey's injury, revealing that he had a panic attack.

"Yeah, I was crushed. I was on a flight when I got the news. Now that Chris is doing better — I haven't even told him this — I was on a flight when I got the news, and I had like a full-blown panic attack on the airplane, and I don't have panic attacks," revealed Kross on "Vegas BadBoyz."

Kross stated that he never thought that the TNA star would injure himself as he thought that he was "bulletproof," owing to the ease with which Bey worked in the ring.

"Like, we've all known him — for those of us that know him — that kid is bulletproof. The stuff you're seeing him do now, like the best parts of his career, he was doing that almost from day one. He just wanted to learn something, he'd see something, and he wanted to learn it, and he would learn how to do it. Just the way he takes care of his body, the way he trains for things, his mentality. He'd be like the last person on earth I'd ever think something like this could happen to. So it struck so many negative chords when I heard about it."

He was affected negatively by the news, but is pleased to see Bey's recovery and is positive that the TNA star will battle his injuries. Kross stated that he does a lot of charity work but never talks about it, as it's something he has always done, which is why he remained publicly quiet about Bey. However, he tried every possible way to help the TNA star, by visiting him, keeping his spirits up, promoting the GoFundMe, and participating in the benefit show for Bey.