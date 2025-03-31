Report On Benefit Show For Injured TNA Star Chris Bey

The wrestling world came together to support their peer Chris Bey with a benefit show, to help him in his recovery following his nasty injury in the ring. The show — hosted by Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW), which was the promotion Bey first wrestled in – featured wrestlers from TNA, AEW, WWE, and FSW, while a few veteran stars were also involved in it.

A recent "Wrestling Observer" newsletter disclosed more details about the benefit show, held at the FSW Arena on March 23, 2025. The main event of the show saw WWE's Karrion Kross face off against former TNA star Alexander Hammerstone, with the former emerging victorious. After the match, Bey appeared in the ring and embraced the two stars before making an emotional speech, thanking the fans and the wrestlers involved in the show, and his partner and fellow wrestler Brittnie Brooks.

WWE Hall of Famers Rey Mysterio and Rob Van Dam also appeared on the show, with the former sending in a video message of support and stating that he would've loved to have been at the show but was away in Europe with WWE. RVD, meanwhile, was at the show and also cut a promo where he said that he's not retired from in-ring action, but wasn't wrestling on the night. However, his wife Katie Forbes was in action as she faced FSW Women's Champion Gypsy Mac. Former ECW star Rhyno was also on the card, featuring in a six-man tag team match.

A few stars who were originally scheduled to wrestle on the show couldn't due to injury, with one of them being Swerve Strickland, who had a ruptured eardrum after his match with Ricochet. The AEW star, though, got on the mic and lauded Bey for being positive following his injury. As for Ricochet, he too wrestled at the show, replacing Brian Cage, who was supposed to face Rich Swann but had to pull out reportedly due to a knee injury that he suffered.